BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS – Oregon State has added another standout player to its signing class, as post Jelena Mitrovic has signed a National Letter of Intent and will join the Beavers for the 2019-20 season.

Mitrovic, a 6-foot-9 center who has been rated the No. 3 European prospect at her age, averaged 11.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game for Serbia at the 2018 U18 European Championships. Her tournament was highlighted by a 20-point, 11-rebound performance against Italy, and she pulled down 17 rebounds on two occasions at the tournament. She also earned the Fair Play Award at the event for displaying outstanding sportsmanship.

Mitrovic plays for Novosadska ZKA in Serbia, where she has been named the league MVP and finals MVP at both the U18 and U16 level. She is averaging 19.7 points per game this season, and has led her team in scoring at multiple age levels.

“Oregon State University was my first choice from the start,” Mitrovic said. “When we started to talk with Oregon State, it immediately felt like the right fit for me. The energy between the coaches and players, and the way the team plays impressed me so much. When I visited Corvallis it felt like home. The players are great; they accepted me and I felt like I had known them for years. I am sure the coaches can help me develop both as a player and as a person.”

Mitrovic will join Kennedy Brown and Taylor Jones in this year’s signing class. Read more about Brown and Jones here.

The Beavers finished the 2018-19 season with a record of 26-8, one of the top-five records in program history. Oregon State made its fourth consecutive Sweet 16, and earned an NCAA Tournament berth for the sixth-straight year.