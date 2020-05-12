Oregon State's most recent commitment in the 2021 class came from Mission Viejo (CA) linebacker Easton Mascarenas. The Beavers were the first school to offer Mascarenas, who quickly became a priority in the class and a fan favorite. He committed to Oregon State on May 5th over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Duke, Colorado, Washington, and many more.

BeaversEdge spoke with his head coach, Chad Johnson, who is a renowned coach in California and has helped Mascarenas along the way.

