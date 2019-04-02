BeaversEdge.com

Miller focused on recruiting top in-state Beaver targets
Tualatin (Ore.) inside linebacker John Miller announced his verbal pledge to the Oregon State Beavers in December, and by all accounts, the committed life has been treating the 6-foot-1, 205-pounde...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news