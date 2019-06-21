Oregon State's 2020 recruiting class has grown in a big way over the last month, a trend that continued on Friday as the Beavers secured the commitment of Mililani, Hawaii linebacker Shane Kady . Kady took to Twitter to announce his pledge.

Kady added his first pac-12 offer from Oregon State at the end of April when defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar made the trip to the Aloha State to see the six-foot-three, 210-pound linebacker in person.

After receiving his offer, Kady had this to say in an interview with BeaversEdge:

"It feels amazing, it truly is a blessing and I was very surprised when I got the call from coach and received the news."

Now, not even two months following, Kady is a future Beaver.