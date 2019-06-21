Mililani, Hawaii linebacker Shane Kady pledges to Oregon State
Oregon State's 2020 recruiting class has grown in a big way over the last month, a trend that continued on Friday as the Beavers secured the commitment of Mililani, Hawaii linebacker Shane Kady. Kady took to Twitter to announce his pledge.
C O M M I T T E D #BTD20 #DAMRIGHT pic.twitter.com/Qg7jO79dyj— Shane Kady ⚡️ (@Shanek45) June 21, 2019
Kady added his first pac-12 offer from Oregon State at the end of April when defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar made the trip to the Aloha State to see the six-foot-three, 210-pound linebacker in person.
After receiving his offer, Kady had this to say in an interview with BeaversEdge:
"It feels amazing, it truly is a blessing and I was very surprised when I got the call from coach and received the news."
Now, not even two months following, Kady is a future Beaver.
On April 28th, two days before receiving his offer, Kady won defensive MVP honors at the Hawaii Ultimate Lineman Challenge after dominating the competition from start to finish. Shortly after, the blow up phase began.
All in a days work, Kady added offers from Hawaii, Army, and Oregon State, and would later add more from Arizona, Utah State, Fresno State and BYU among others.
Kady's speed off the edge and ability to wreak havoc in the backfield stands out while watching his tape, and his skill set meshes very well with the other two linebackers, John Miller and Junior Walling, in the 2020 class.