Entering the second half of the season, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look at which transfer quarterbacks have impressed the most so far. POWER FIVE RECRUITING STORYLINES: Big 12 | Big Ten | SEC | ACC | Pac-12



JT Daniels - Rice

The five-star journeyman from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei started his career at USC, then transferred to Georgia and then West Virginia before finally arriving at Rice this season. Daniels, who started at all three schools before coming to Rice but had untimely circumstances along the way, has completed more than 63 percent of his passes this season for 1,831 yards with 15 TDs and five picks in an offense that hasn’t been known for putting up big numbers in previous seasons.

*****

TJ Finley - Texas State

At 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, Finley was a massive quarterback coming out of Ponchatoula, La., but there were some concerns about accuracy issues. The high three-star played at LSU and then Auburn and during those years, Finley started 11 of 18 games and threw for 2,199 yards with 12 TDs and 10 INTs. This season at Texas State, Finley has finally found his comfort zone and is completing nearly 69 percent of his passes for 1,941 yards with 14 TDs and three interceptions.

*****

Sam Hartman - Notre Dame

From 2018-22, Hartman starred at Wake Forest where he had an historic career with the most touchdown passes (110) and second-most passing yards (12,967) in ACC history. The three-star quarterback from McClellanville (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy decided he wanted one more year in college and transferred to Notre Dame where he’s completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 1,712 yards with 16 TDs and three picks. The Irish are 6-2 and coming off a blowout win over USC.

*****

Sam Huard - Cal Poly

A double legacy to Washington, the Huskies landed the five-star quarterback from Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic but he just couldn’t get on the field especially after Indiana transfer Michael Penix came to play for the Huskies. Huard transferred to Cal Poly where this season through five games the lefty has completed more than 59 percent of his passes for 1,087 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

*****

Mikey Keene - Fresno State

A three-star quarterback out of Chandler, Ariz., Keene signed with UCF and played there early but saw reduced time in his second season with the Knights. He transferred to Fresno State where he’s had a phenomenal season where he’s completing more than 68 percent of his passes for 1,692 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.

*****

Haynes King - Georgia Tech

From being a backup at Texas A&M to getting injured to seeing limited action upon his return, the Aggies did not work out for King but he’s doing really well now with the Yellow Jackets. The high three-star from Longview, Texas has completed more than 62 percent of his passes for 1,631 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also third on the team in rushing with 222 yards and two scores as Georgia Tech sits at 3-3.

*****

Graham Mertz - Florida

Whether it was a stale offense that predominantly focused on running the ball or something else, Mertz had measured success at Wisconsin but also threw too many interceptions. A fresh start at Florida for the high four-star from Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North was needed and he’s excelled this season completing more than 76 percent of his passes for 1,897 yards with 12 TDs and two picks. Mertz was especially stellar in Florida’s 41-39 win over South Carolina over the weekend throwing for 423 yards and three scores.

*****

Shedeur Sanders - Colorado

A former FAU commit who flipped to Jackson State when his father, Deion, got the job there, Sanders followed to Colorado as well where he’s having a superstar season. The former three-star from Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian is completing more than 72 percent of his passes for 2,420 yards with 21 touchdowns and three picks. He’s also rushed for three scores as Colorado is 4-3 but has lost three of its last four.

*****

Donovan Smith - Houston

During three seasons at Texas Tech, Smith totaled 2,686 yards with 19 touchdowns but then he moved on to Houston and he’s having a terrific season under coach Dana Holgorsen. The three-star quarterback from Wolfforth (Texas) Frenship is completing more than 66 percent of his passes for 1,601 yards with 13 TDs and three picks. Smith also leads the team with four rushing touchdowns. He threw the incredible Hail Mary pass in the final seconds to beat West Virginia last week in one of the best finishes in recent memory.

*****

DJ Uiagalelei - Oregon State