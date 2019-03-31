BeaversEdge.com

SEATTLE – George Mendazona hit a solo home run in the top of the 11th to send Oregon State to a 4-3 victory over Washington Sunday, giving the Beavers their first three-game sweep of the Huskies since 2005.

Mendazona hit a 2-1 pitch from Washington reliever Steve Emanuels straightaway to center and just over the glove of Husky outfielder Braiden Ward. The home run was the first of Mendazona’s career and snapped a 3-3 deadlock since the eighth inning.

Jake Mulholland, who overcame a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the 10th, kept Washington off the board in the bottom half of the 11th to earn his first win of the season. Emanuels was charged with the loss to drop to 2-3.

Grant Gambrell was sharp in his sixth start of the season. The junior right-hander struck out five and scattered four hits and a run in five innings. He did not figure in the decision after Washington’s Nick Kahle hit a two-run home run in the eighth to tie the game at three.

Gambrell exited with one down and a runner on second in the sixth. Dylan Pearce walked the first batter he faced but proceeded to strike out the side to strand two.

Oregon State (19-5-1 overall, 6-3 Pac-12 Conference), down 1-0 after an RBI single from Kahle in the first, answered with a run of its own in the second to get on the board. Ryan Ober doubled, moved to third on a groundout by George Mendazona, and scored when Washington’s (14-9, 5-4) starter Josh Burgmann tossed a wild pitch with Matthew Gretler at the plate.

Oregon State scored its second and third runs of the game in the fifth. George Mendazona led off the fifth with a single to left, then moved to second when Kyler McMahan drew a two-out walk. Beau Philip then hit the first pitch he saw from Burgmann and ended up at third with two runs batted in after the ball rattled around in the right field corner.

Burgmann set a career-high with 13 strikeouts, but allowed three hits and three runs, leaving after 118 pitches and six innings of work. He did not figure in the decision.

Next Up

Oregon State returns home for a pair of games Tuesday and Wednesday against San Diego State at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT both days.

Tickets

Tickets for the 2019 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com or calling 1-800-GOBEAVS from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The 10th

Both teams loaded the bases in the 10th but failed to plate a run. The Beavers did so with two down, and the Huskies with no outs. Jake Mulholland proceeded to get a fielder’s choice, strikeout and fielder’s choice to end the Washington threat.

Series Sweep

Oregon State has won 20 of their last 23 Pac-12 Conference series dating back to the 2017 season. Half of those 20 series victories have been by sweeps.

And Look At That Record

The Beavers improved to 53-15-1 in Pac-12 Conference play since 2017. That’s a winning percentage of .775.