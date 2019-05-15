BeaversEdge.com

Mendazona, Burns Lead Beavers Past Portland
CORVALLIS, Ore. – George Mendazona backed up six scoreless innings from Nathan Burns with a game-winning three-run double in the seventh to send Oregon State to a 4-3 come-from-behind win over Portland Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Mendazona smacked a 1-1 pitch from Portland reliever Connor Knutson into right center, enabling Adley Rutschman and Tyler Malone to score before Alex McGarry came home from first with the game-winning run.
Rutschman and Malone had walked to open the inning, and McGarry reached on a bunt single that was intended to be a sacrifice.
The game-winner enabled Burns to pick up his second win of the season. The sophomore right-hander entered the game in the third in relief of starter Jake Pfennigs, and walked the first batter he faced. Burns, however, spun a 6-4-3 double play to end the third and retired the last 17 batters he faced. He gave way to Jake Mulholland, who threw seven pitches to retire the last two Portland batters of the game and earn his seventh save of the season.
Oregon State (34-15-1 overall) scored the game’s first run, in the first. Beau Philip led off with a double, moved to third on a fly out by Joe Casey, and scored when Malone singled.
Portland (24-26) went ahead 3-1 in the third when Cody Hawken hit a 1-2 pitch from Pfennigs over the left field fence.
Pfennigs worked 2 1/3 innings in his start, scattering four hits and three runs.
Next Up
Oregon State treks to the Bay Area for a three-game series at Stanford. The series opener is slated for Friday night at 6:05 p.m. PT. The game and entire series will air live on the Pac-12 Network.
Burns’ Big Night
Nathan Burns’ six innings of relief set a single-game best for the sophomore. It surpassed his 3 1/3 innings versus Minnesota on Feb. 17 in Surprise, Ariz. The 18 batters he faced also set a career-high – he had faced 11 versus San Diego State on April 2.
The Bullpen
The 6 2/3 scoreless innings by Burns and Mulholland Tuesday night extended an impressive stretch for the Oregon State bullpen. Over the last three games, the bullpen has allowed just four hits and seven walks in 16 2/3 innings. Mulholland has pitched in all three of those games.
And On The Year
Tuesday’s outing lowered the bullpen’s ERA to 1.69. The ‘pen has allowed just 39 earned runs in 208 innings of work, while striking out 234 to 92 walks.
That’s A Low
The team’s four hits – one apiece by Philip, Mendazona, Malone and McGarry – marked a season low for the Beavers in a win. The Beavers are 4-5 this season when tallying five hits or less.
Five-Gamer
Philip led off the Beavers’ half of the first with a double to left, immediately extending his hit streak to five games. It’s his second-longest streak of the season, two shy of a seven-gamer he posted from Feb. 22 to March 3.
49-Of-50
Rutschman’s seventh-inning walk extended his national lead to 65 this season. The junior has also now reached base via a hit or a walk, or both, in 49 of the Beavers’ 50 games this season. The only time he didn’t this season came in the opener at Arizona State on April 12.
Speaking Of Walks
Rutschman finished with walks in the seventh and eighth innings Tuesday, giving him 66 on the season. That ties him with Arizona State’s Oddibe McDowell (1984) for 10th-most in a single-season in the Pac-12 record books. A look at where Rutschman stands in the Pac-12 record books:
5. Doug Newstrom, Arizona State (1993) – 71
6. Doug Baker, Arizona State (1982) – 70
7. Alvin Davis, Arizona State (1981) – 69
8. Pete Stanicek, Stanford (1983) – 68
9. Paul Carey, Stanford (1990) – 67
10. Oddibe McDowell, Arizona State (1984) – 66
10. Adley Rutschman, Oregon State (2019) - 66
Vote For Bryce
Right-handed pitcher Bryce Fehmel is one of 10 finalists for the prestigious Senior Class Award. Fan voting for the award is being held through June 10. To vote, visitseniorclassaward.com/vote/baseball_2019/.
