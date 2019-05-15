BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – George Mendazona backed up six scoreless innings from Nathan Burns with a game-winning three-run double in the seventh to send Oregon State to a 4-3 come-from-behind win over Portland Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Mendazona smacked a 1-1 pitch from Portland reliever Connor Knutson into right center, enabling Adley Rutschman and Tyler Malone to score before Alex McGarry came home from first with the game-winning run.

Rutschman and Malone had walked to open the inning, and McGarry reached on a bunt single that was intended to be a sacrifice.

The game-winner enabled Burns to pick up his second win of the season. The sophomore right-hander entered the game in the third in relief of starter Jake Pfennigs, and walked the first batter he faced. Burns, however, spun a 6-4-3 double play to end the third and retired the last 17 batters he faced. He gave way to Jake Mulholland, who threw seven pitches to retire the last two Portland batters of the game and earn his seventh save of the season.

Oregon State (34-15-1 overall) scored the game’s first run, in the first. Beau Philip led off with a double, moved to third on a fly out by Joe Casey, and scored when Malone singled.

Portland (24-26) went ahead 3-1 in the third when Cody Hawken hit a 1-2 pitch from Pfennigs over the left field fence.

Pfennigs worked 2 1/3 innings in his start, scattering four hits and three runs.