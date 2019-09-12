PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Seventeen games at Gill Coliseum, two true non-conference road games and three neutral-site games highlight the 2019-20 Oregon State men’s basketball schedule, as announced by head coach Wayne Tinkle Thursday.

A minimum of 27 Oregon State regular-season games will be televised during the 2019-20 season. The schedule includes 16 games on Pac-12 Network, five on the ESPN family of networks, five on FS1 and one on Stadium/Facebook.

A neutral-site game against UTSA and a road game at Texas A&M are the lone contests that haven’t been selected yet by a television network.

The season officially begins on Tuesday, Nov. 5 when the Beavers play CSUN at Gill Coliseum in a game televised on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State will then host Iowa State on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Gill Coliseum before traveling to Portland to battle Oklahoma on Tuesday, Nov. 12 in the inaugural Phil Knight Invitational and Laramie to face Wyoming on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The Beavers will also play neutral-site games against San Jose State (Wednesday, Nov. 27 in Las Vegas) and UTSA (Wednesday, Dec. 18 in Houston, Texas), before closing out their non-conference slate at Texas A&M on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Other non-conference home games include UC Santa Barbara (Wednesday, Nov. 20), Grambling (Saturday, Nov. 23), Portland State (Sunday, Dec. 1) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Saturday, Dec. 14).

There’s a possibility one additional non-conference home game will be added to the schedule.

Oregon State begins Pac-12 play with a trip to the Mountain schools to face Utah (Thursday, Jan. 2) and Colorado (Sunday, Jan. 5).

Conference home games in January against Arizona State (Thursday, Jan. 9), Arizona (Sunday, Jan. 12), UCLA (Thursday, Jan. 23) and USC (Saturday, Jan. 25) sandwich a trip to Washington to face the Huskies (Thursday, Jan. 16) and Cougars (Saturday, Jan. 18).

The Beavers then travel to the Bay Area to take on Stanford (Thursday, Jan. 30) and California (Saturday, Feb. 1) before hosting three straight games at Gill Coliseum -- Oregon (Saturday, Feb. 8), Utah (Thursday, Feb. 13) and Colorado (Saturday, Feb. 15).

After road games at Arizona (Thursday, Feb. 20), Arizona State (Saturday, Feb. 22) and Oregon (Thursday, Feb. 27), Oregon State closes out league play at home with Stanford (Thursday, March 5) and California (Saturday, March 7).

Washington and Washington State won’t visit Corvallis and the Beavers will not play at UCLA or USC.

The Pac-12 Tournament will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the fourth consecutive year, taking place March 11-14, 2020.

The Beavers will host two exhibition games at Gill Coliseum this season -- Wednesday, Oct. 23 vs. Carroll College and Thursday, Oct. 29 vs. Warner Pacific.

OSU Athletics