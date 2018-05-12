On Thursday, Canadian based point guard Antoine Vernon announced his verbal commitment to the Oregon State Beavers.

With OSU's attrition in the offseason, it opened up scholarship opportunities to new prospects, and OSU grabbed a couple of solid guards in Vernon and Jordan Campbell.

For Vernon, Oregon State has only been recruiting him for a couple of weeks. He officially visited from Tuesday to Thursday earlier this week and it didn't take him too long to make his choice to commit to the Beavers.

"I decided to commit because of the school culture, the teams makeup of really good players, and my fit on the roster," Vernon told BeaversEdge.com. "The whole staff was very inviting and gave me an idea of what I could be four years down the line and it was very intriguing."

Vernon liked what he saw in Corvallis during his visit.

"I enjoyed seeing the facilities and all that's available to me," he said. "I enjoyed the people that I met, and I thought the campus looked amazing."

What was the message from the OSU coaches to Vernon?

"Mostly how they needed a point guard to come in and be a leader of the team and get everybody involved," answered Vernon.

When asked if he thinks he'll see the floor as a true freshman, Vernon said, "I do." Clearly, Vernon has confidence in his game.

And he wants Oregon State fans to know that he's coming in ready to work.

"I want them to know that I've had a chip on my shoulder my whole life," Vernon said. "I'm an extremely hard worker, and I won't take my opportunity for granted."