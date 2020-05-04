PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

After playing just one season for the Oregon State men's basketball team, G/F Sean Miller Moore has entered the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility.

"I'm grateful for the past season at OSU. I want to thank my teammates, the coaching staff, and the rest of Beaver Nation. I've grown and learned a lot and I'm ready to pursue a new opportunity," Miller-Moore said via Twitter. "With that being said, I'm entering the transfer portal. I'm prepared to move forward and am ready for what God has planned for me."

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Miller-Moore is coming off a season that saw him average 2.7 points, and 1.8 rebounds in just over eight minutes per contest. Despite playing in 29 games and even earning a start this past year, he couldn't solidify a place in the rotation and found his playing time sporadic.

Here's a breakdown of where the roster currently stands:

G: Zach Reichle, Gianni Hunt, Jarod Lucas, Julien Franklin, Antoine Vernon, & Tariq Silver

F: Alfred Hollins, DeAron Tucker, Isaiah Johnson, Maurice Calloo, Warith Alatishe, & Rodrigue Andela

C: Roman Silva

* G Ethan Thompson is currently testing the NBA waters