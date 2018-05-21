BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Tuesday the addition of Antoine Vernon who signed a Financial Aid Agreement to join the Beaver basketball program for the 2018-19 season.

Vernon, a 6-foot, 175-pound point guard from Hamilton, Ontario, joins a classic that includes Jordan Campbell, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard from Adelanto, Calif., Kylor Kelley, a 7-foot, 215-pound forward from Logan, Utah, Warren Washington, a 6-foot-11, 210-pound forward from San Marcos, Calif., and Jack Wilson, a 7-foot, 230-pound center from Half Moon Bay, Calif.

Antoine Vernon

Vernon attends The RISE Centre Academy in Brantford, Ontario and averaged 16.7 points, 7.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals as a senior while leading his team to the OSBA Championship. He was selected to the All-OSBA First Team and the Biosteel All-Canadian Team as one of the top 20 high school players in Canada.

He carries a 3.8 cumulative GPA at The RISE Centre Academy.

Wayne Tinkle on Antoine Vernon:

"We are excited to announce the signing of Antoine Vernon," Tinkle said. "He's a true point guard who brings great athleticism and toughness to that position for us. He can really handle the ball against full-court pressure and half-court pressure. More importantly, he can make plays under duress.

"He's also a very capable shooter, shooting better than 40 percent from the 3-point line. He can be a tempo changer for us and get after players defensively. He's a great addition to our program. We are adding a piece we feel like we've been missing for a couple of years."

Vernon chose Oregon State because "it's a great opportunity to become a better basketball player and student." His biggest athletic thrill to date is "winning the OSBA Championship."