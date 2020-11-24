BeaversEdge - MBB: Full 2020-21 Schedule Announced

MORE: Beavers in the NFL: Week 11 Recap | RB Recruiting Under Smith

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Pac-12 Conference has announced dates for all conference games in the 2020-21 season.

As was previously announced, the Beavers will travel to Washington State on Dec. 2 and will host USC on Dec. 20.

Oregon State will host Stanford in a New Year’s Eve matchup, before California visits Gill Coliseum on Jan. 2.

The Beavers will hit the road for the first time in 2021 when they head to Utah (Jan. 6) and Colorado (Jan. 9). They will then return home to square off with Arizona (Jan. 14) and Arizona State (Jan. 16).

Oregon State will start a run of three-straight road games on Jan. 23, when it heads south to face Oregon. The Beavers will follow that with games at USC (Jan. 28) and UCLA (Jan. 30).

OSU returns home on Feb. 4 and 6 to take on Washington and Washington State, respectively. Oregon State will then make the return trip to the Grand Canyon State for games against Arizona (Feb. 11) and Arizona State (Feb. 14).

Utah and Colorado will visit Gill Coliseum on Feb. 18 and 20, before the Beavers battle California (Feb. 25) and Stanford (Feb. 27) in the Bay Area. Oregon State will wrap up the regular season by hosting Oregon on March 6.

The Pac-12 Tournament will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the fifth consecutive year, taking place March 10-13, 2021.

Oregon State will open its season Wednesday against California in a non-conference matchup.

