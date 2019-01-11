BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Stephen Thompson Jr. scored a career-high 34 points with five 3-pointers and 10 rebounds as short-handed Oregon State beat Southern California 79-74 in overtime on Thursday night.

Ethan Thompson added 13 points and Gligorije Rakocevic had 10 points for the Beavers (10-4, 2-0 Pac-12).

Bennie Boatwright had a career-high 37 points with four 3-pointers and eight rebounds and Jonah Matthews added 13 points off the bench for the Trojans (9-7, 2-1).

In overtime, Boatwright sank a pull-up jumper with 1:30 left to put the Trojans up 74-72. Ethan Thompson responded with a 3-pointer on the Beavers' next possession.

Boatwright missed a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, and the Trojans were forced to foul. Stephen Thompson Jr. made one of two, and the Beavers led 76-74.

Kevin Porter Jr. attacked the rim for Southern California, but Kylor Kelley rejected his shot. Thompson Jr. gathered the rebound, was fouled, and made both free throws this time.

The Beavers were without top player Tres Tinkle, averaging 20.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, who was out with an injured ankle.

Oregon State went on an 18-0 run in the first half, holding the Trojans scoreless for nearly six minutes, to take a 32-25 lead with 5:33 before the break.

The Beavers went to halftime up 36-31.

Southern California was up 66-64 and had the ball with a minute left in regulation, but Nick Rakocevic's jumper was blocked by Kelley. On the Beavers' next possession, Warren Washington's shot was blocked by Nick Rakocevic, but Thompson grabbed the offensive rebound and made a lay-in.

Boatwright missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key on the last possession of regulation.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: Kelley, who came into the game leading the nation with 3.9 blocks per game, had five points and seven blocks. . Tinkle's injury opened up more playing time for other players, including Washington, who had career high's with seven points and 26 minutes.

UP NEXT

Oregon State hosts UCLA on Sunday.

Associated Press