BeaversEdge - MBB: Beavers Land 2021 SG Dashawn Davis

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

RELATED: Pac-12 To Push Ahead With 10-Game Conference Schedule | OSAA Pushes HS Athletics To Sept.

Another recruiting battle, another recruiting battle won by Wayne Tinkle and Co.

On Thursday, 2021 JUCO SG Dashawn Davis (TX) announced his commitment to Oregon State, choosing the Beavers over Seton Hall in a highly-competitive recruiting race.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder had put the Beavers in his final two since the end of June, but it was entirely up in the air as to which way he would lean once he made his decision. Davis' decision to join OSU carries even more weight knowing that he's a Bronx, NY native, and was committed to Seton Hall out of high school back in 2019.

Luckily for Tinkle and Co., the dynamic scorer elected to join The Dam and is the Beavers' first commitment in the 2021 class.

Davis is coming off a freshman season at Trinity Valley Community College (Athens, TX) that saw him average 21.3 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the floor and 36 percent from beyond the arc.

Tinkle and Co. have been stellar on the recruiting trail since the digital-only shift in recruiting in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic, and Davis' commitment further illustrates the point that the Beavers have been stellar at identifying potential recruits and building a relationship that leads to a commitment.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of Davis' commitment.