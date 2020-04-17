PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Friday the addition of Maurice Calloo who will join the Beaver basketball program beginning with the 2020-21 season.

Calloo, a 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward, joins a class that includes Warith Alatishe, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward from Houston, Texas; Rodrigue Andela, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward from Yaounde, Cameroon; Isaiah Johnson, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward from Cerritos, Calif.; and Tariq Silver, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard from Clarksville, Tenn.

“Maurice is a tremendous addition to our team,” Tinkle said. “He’s a true inside, outside threat at 6-feet-10 and can shoot it with range. He also has the ability to put it on the floor and finish above the rim. His size and length, along with his athleticism, will be valuable tools for us defensively as well as on the glass. Mo is a real talent and will bring a lot to the forward positions.

“Coach Plona and his staff at Indian Hills did a great job bringing him along and preparing him for this opportunity. He’s grown a ton through his experiences the last 18 months and is quite excited to be joining the Beaver family.”

Calloo is eligible for the 2020-21 season and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Calloo, a native of Windsor, Canada, played this past season at Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College where he started 24 of the 33 games and averaged 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds. He shot 45.6 percent from the field, 35.1 percent from beyond the arc and 76.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Indian Hills had a 30-3 record and were set to play in the NJCAA National Tournament before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Calloo, a three-star recruit by Rivals, signed with Oklahoma State and averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per game as a true freshman in 2018-19.

He attended Huntington Prep in West Virginia during his sophomore and juniors of high school. He played basketball at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia as a senior before returning to Huntington Prep to earn his degree.

