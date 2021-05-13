 BeaversEdge - MBB: Beavers Add Former Marquette Guard Dexter Akanno
basketball

MBB: Beavers Add Former Marquette Guard Dexter Akanno

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

Oregon State and head coach Wayne Tinkle added another piece for the upcoming season, landing former Marquette guard Dexter Akanno.

The Valencia, Calif. native averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists as a junior at Valencia before electing to transfer to Blair Academy (NJ) for his senior season. At Blair, Akanno averaged 15 points, four rebounds, and 3.5 assists as the program earned the Mid-Atlantic Prep League title in 2018-19.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder redshirted during Marquette's 19-20 campaign, electing to focus on his development. This past season, the three-star guard appeared in 12 games, averaging 0.7 points and 0.5 rebounds.

With Akanno in the fold, the Beavers are currently set heading into the 2021-22 campaign as they've got 13 players currently on scholarship plus Roman Silva who will be returning under the NCAA's blanket waiver rule.

Jarod Lucas, Gianni Hunt, Xzavier Malone-Key, Dashawn Davis, & Tre' Williams will join Akanno in the backcourt while Silva, Warith Alatishe, Maurice Calloo, Chol Marial, Glenn Taylor, Rodrigue Andela, Isaiah Johnson, & Ahmad Rand round out the frontcourt.

