Oregon State guard Antoine Vernon has left the men's basketball program with the intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal sources confirmed to BeaversEdge.com

The 6-foot, 175-pounder is the second Beaver to leave the team this week as Sean Miller-Moore announced his intention to depart on Tuesday.

Vernon is coming off a sophomore season where he didn't see the court with much consistency, seeing just 7.9 minutes per game in 25 appearances. He wasn't particularly productive with those minutes as he tallied per game averages of 0.6 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.

In his freshman season in 2018-19, Vernon appeared in 30 games and posted averages of 1.8 points per game, and 0.8 rebounds and assists per game.

Here's a breakdown of where the roster currently stands:

G: Zach Reichle, Gianni Hunt, Jarod Lucas, Julien Franklin, & Tariq Silver

F: Alfred Hollins, DeAron Tucker, Isaiah Johnson, Maurice Calloo, Warith Alatishe, & Rodrigue Andela

C: Roman Silva

* G Ethan Thompson is currently testing the NBA waters