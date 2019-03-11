Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 10:48:31 -0500') }} football Edit

TE Mason West set to visit Oregon State

Ovser6cfzn4pyntwa0j3
Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com

As a sophomore, Mason West battled with a collarbone issue and it hurt his chances to earn scholarship offers from division one colleges.But after a strong junior season in which he was able to fin...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}