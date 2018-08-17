Conor Blount - 6-foot-1, 204 pounds - redshirt sophomore

The case for Blount

- After appearing in three contests in his true-freshman season in 2016, Conor Blount redshirted in 2017 and enters this years’ campaign as a redshirt sophomore. The previous coaching staff was high enough on Blount to make him their No. 2 quarterback behind Darell Garretson in 2016 and since then, he’s grown leaps and bounds. Blount burst onto the scene in the last two weeks of spring football this year and gave the coaching staff a lot to think about when he was one of the stars of the OSU spring game. Blount has the best deep ball accuracy on the team and when you combine that with his ability to be a mobile quarterback, there’s a lot to like. A plus for the coaching staff going with Blount is that he is a player they can develop and have for more than just a single season as he has two years left after 2018.