BeaversEdge - Madden Ratings: Farrell's highest-rated Pac-12 players

1. OL Penei Sewell, Oregon - 99

Sewell is, hands down, the best offensive lineman in college football. He's likely the best we have seen in a long time and, obviously, is head and shoulders above the rest of the conference.

2. LB Hamilcar Rashed, Oregon State - 94

Rashed is not a national name but he’s arguably the second-best pass rusher in the nation behind Miami’s Greg Rousseau.

3. QB Kedon Slovis, USC - 92

The three-star took over for injured five-star J.T. Daniels in the opener and went on to have a spectacular freshman season, winning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors after completing 72 percent of his passes and throwing 30 touchdowns.



4. DB Jevon Holland, Oregon - 90

I like Holland better than most people as an instinctual defensive back is always around the play. He’s the best of a great group of defensive backs in the Pac-12.

5. DB Elijah Molden, Washington - 89

Molden is the defensive leader for a strong Washington defense and had four picks and 12 pass breakups last season.

6. DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon - 89

After a great freshman season, the former five-star prospect could emerge as an All-American this year.

7. DB Paulson Adebo, Stanford - 87

Yet another elite defensive back on the list, Adebo has good size and locks down big receivers. He had 10 pass breakups last year.

8. DT Jay Tufele, USC - 87

Tufele leads a very strong and athletic USC defensive line this season and had more solo tackles than assists last year.

9. QB Jayden Daniels, Arizona State - 86

Daniels is a difference-maker and drives defenses crazy with his ability to extend the play. His true freshman season was very impressive, with 17 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

10. DB Thomas Graham, Oregon - 86