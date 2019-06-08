Oregon State has recently added players at positions such as quarterback, receiver, and offensive lineman for the class of 2020. Now, it was coach Adam’s turn to get his guy, and he did just that on Saturday when Laney C.C. defensive back Nahshon Wright made his pledge to the Beavers.

Beaver coaches continue to add depth at positions of need and are doing it in a way that differentiates from the norm. Wright, who was mentioned in the BeaversEdge visitor preview, was one of three JUCO players to visit Oregon State this weekend. He became the second one to commit after Kyrei Fisher announced his pledge earlier on Saturday evening.

At six-foot-four, Wright has the kind of length that all college football coaches drool over. In one season at Laney community college, Wright recorded 17 tackles and 4 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.



Wright will report to campus in only a couple short weeks, and will have the chance to immediately compete for playing time.