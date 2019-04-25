LB Jackson LaDuke busy with full round of visits
Three-star linebacker Jackson LaDuke has been quickly picking up offers through the offseason and he recently took trips to Arizona State, Oregon and Oregon State.The Sparks (Nev.) Spanish Springs ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news