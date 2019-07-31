News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-31 11:25:52 -0500') }} football Edit

LB Easton Mascarenas excited for big junior season

S67sf5r3md4hd5dyqtfg
Easton Mascarenas
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. - Easton Mascarenas admits recruiting has gone slowly for him especially these last few months.That’s what happens when one is sidelined with a bulging disc in the lower back ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}