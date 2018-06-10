For the second time in as many seasons, the Oregon State baseball is headed back to the heartland.



By way of a 6-3 defeat of Minnesota (44-15), Oregon State (49-10-1) clinched it’s second straight berth in the College World Series. It’s the first time the Beavers have gone to Omaha in back-to-back seasons since the magical 2006 and 2007 OSU national championship teams.

The Beavers’ offense, which had seemingly been unstoppable for most of the postseason, was out of sync for most of the game as OSU hitters couldn’t seem to establish their rhythm against Big 10 Freshman of the Year Patrick Fredrickson. Fredrickson and reliever Max Meyer combined to hold OSU to just two runs in seven full innings, but the Beaver offense continued to battle and forced the Gopher pitchers to throw a lot of pitches.

“In baseball, you aren’t always going to get a hit. There’s games where you’re going to hit balls right at guys,” Nick Madrigal said. “(Bryce) Fehmel didn’t have his best stuff tonight, but he did a great job of keeping us in the game. He’s a fighter and we needed that out of him tonight. Fehm kept us in it, and luckily we were able to push some runs across late in the game.”

Junior righty Bryce Fehmel started on the mound for the Beavers and worked six full allowing six hits, three earned runs, and three walks while striking out six. Fehmel thrives on being able to locate his pitches, particularly on the edges as he likes to expand the zone. However, tonight the strike zone was a little variable for both sides under home plate umpire Darell Arnold, which made Fehmel’s job a little bit harder.

Freshman reliever Christian Chamberlain who came on in relief of Fehmel in the seventh inning was masterful in his two innings of work as he picked up the win for the Beavers to improve to 3-0 on the season. Chamberlain allowed just one hit while striking out five to keep the Gophers at bay and keep the game close for the Beavers.

“He was effectively wild,” Minnesota third baseman Micah Coffey said about Chamberlain.

The Beavers began their comeback in the eighth as Nobach delivered perhaps the play of the game with the Beavers trailing 3-2. With two outs and Trevor Larnach and Adley Rutschman at second and first respectively, he hit a laser into right field to score Larnach and tie the game at three.

While the Beavers didn’t plate the go ahead run in the T8, it created the momentum and set the stage for a heroic and fitting T9.

Steven Kwan once again was the player who got the Beavers going as he beat out an infield single with one out in the ninth. Once Kwan reached, there seemed to be shift in momentum as Cadyn Grenier singled to right and Madrigal walked to set the stage for Rutschman. “Clutchsman” as he’s known around Goss Stadium delivered base hit over the diving second baseman Luke Petterson to score Grenier and Kwan. The Beavers added one more insurance run in the ninth via Nobach as he was hit by a pitch to score Madrigal.

Chamberlain gave way to closer Mulholland in the ninth who closed the door on Minnesota by striking out the side and tallying his 15th save of the season. On a day when Fehmel didn’t have his best stuff, OSU’s bullpen showed why they are so crucial to OSU’s success. Chamberlain and Mulholland limited Minnesota to just two hits over the final three innings while striking out eight.

“I have unbelievable trust in our club and I knew they were going to battle,” Casey said. “Minnesota's pitching was outstanding tonight, but everyone contributed and we played exceptional defense tonight. We don’t care how we win, just as long we do.”

Rutschman added his thoughts on the Beavers season long journey of returning to Omaha.

“Omaha is a special place,” Rutschman said. “Starting from day one last year, I really didn’t know what to expect. You’ve got the big ceremonies going on, concerts, and firework shows. They do it right there. It’s a phenomenal experience and I’m glad that we’ve got guys that didn't’ get to go last year that are going to be able to experience that. It’s a surreal thing and it’s a big driving factor to get back there and experience it.”

Up Next

The Beavers will be awaiting their start date and time in Omaha, but OSU will face a familiar foe in the first round of the College World Series as they will face the North Carolina Tar Heels.

OSU has been waiting for this moment all season long.

“Ever since we made the last out against LSU last year, we’ve been set on this moment, getting back to Omaha,” Madrigal said. “Not only getting there, but taking care of business and winning ball games. All offseason long we weren’t afraid to talk about it as it was one of our goals to come back to Omaha. It’s our ultimate goal.”