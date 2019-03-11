BeaversEdge.com

On Friday evening, Lake Oswego (Ore.) wide receiver Casey Filkins announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Oregon State Beavers. It was his first Power Five conference offer, but that's not the main reason why it was such a big offer for Filkins to earn.

"The offer means so much to me especially because it is from my home state and from a program with great history, incredible coaches and players," Filkins said. "I truly believe they are getting things back on the right track and it means so much to me that they want me to be a part of it.

"My emotions were running high once he delivered the news to me. I mean, I was honestly kind of speechless. I’m so honored and thankful."

Filkins received the offer from the Beavers' head man himself, Jonathan Smith.

"I wasn’t really expecting an offer or anything, but we had a great conversation about how much an offer means and he offered me," said Filkins. "He talked to me about how they all sat down and watched my film and they feel like I am a perfect fit for them both as a WR and RB. It was a very special moment."

Filkins reports that he will be visiting Oregon State next on March 16. The Beavers will have their last spring practice of March on that day.

"Luckily for me, Corvallis is an hour and a half away, so I get to visit frequently, especially now with an offer," he said.

Although Filkins is extremely excited about the OSU offer, he's still planning to take his time with his recruiting process.

"I have no commitment date set up," explained Filkins. "I’m keeping all my options open and seeing where this incredible process takes me. I’m planning on visiting oregon in the next week or two, and will get out to some camps."