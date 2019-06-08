God is good all the time.. Excited for the next step #BTD @Coach_Bray @CoachTibs @Coach_Smith @MikeDoc40 Let’s get ittttttttttt!!!! pic.twitter.com/CufMN2DuZq

In a previous interview with BeaversEdge, Fisher stated that he was looking for a place where he feels at home and can be apart of someone’s plan. Over the weekend, he and his family found that at Oregon State.

Fisher’s road to Corvallis featured stops at Arkansas, where he signed to out of high school, and Trinity Valley community college, where he transferred to afterwards.

Coach Trent Bray has known Fisher for quite some time, and has even recruited him once before while he was coaching at Nebraska. Though they didn’t get the chance to work with each other then, the time has now come for that to happen.

Fisher will report to Oregon State for fall camp, and will be with the team for the 2019 season.