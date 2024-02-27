PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WBB Bracketology 2/27 Update | 2027 CA LB To Visit Corvallis | Baseball In The Ranks | Beavers Top Cowboys | CA RB Set To Visit Oregon State | Cal LB Has OSU In Top 7 | 2023 Analysis + 2024 Preview DL

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State right-handed pitcher Jacob Kmatz has been named the Pac-12’s Pitcher of the Week, while junior infielder Mason Guerra has been selected the conference’s Player of the Week, it was announced on Monday.

Kmatz struck out 10 batters in just 5 1/3 of an inning Saturday in the Beavers’ win over Michigan. He limited the Wolverines to three hits and a run, facing just two batters over the minimum. The junior went to a three-ball count just twice against Michigan, picking up strikeouts both times.

The honor is the first of Kmatz’s career, and the 101st in Oregon State’s history, which leads the conference.

Guerra drove in 11 runs over the five-game week, while hitting safely in every contest. He doubled twice and hit one home run – tying the game in the eighth inning Friday against No. 2 Arkansas.

Guerra drove in three against both Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, and two apiece versus Arkansas and Michigan. He was 7-for-18 (.389) during the week.

He is the second Pac-12 Player of the Week honoree for the Beavers this season, following Travis Bazzana after week one. Guerra’s honor is the first of his career and 82nd all-time by a Beaver.

Next Up

Oregon State returns to Corvallis for the Beavers' 2024 home opener Thursday at 5:35 p.m. PT. The Beavers will square off with North Dakota State and the game is live via the Beaver Sports Network, Varsity Network app and an Oregon State live stream. Tickets can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

OSU Athletics