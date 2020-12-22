BeaversEdge - Kevin Abel Earns Preseason All-America Honors

TUCSON, Ariz. – Oregon State right-handed pitcher Kevin Abel has been selected as a third-team preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball, the publication announced on Tuesday.

Abel, who did not pitch in 2020, is 10-1 lifetime in 26 appearances at Oregon State, which includes 10 starts. He has a 3.04 earned run average in 97 2/3 innings, with 133 strikeouts to 55 walks and 59 hits allowed. Opponents are batting just .175 against him in his career.

The San Diego, Calif., native appeared in 23 games as a freshman in 2018 and was 8-1 with a 2.88 ERA. He was named the National Freshman of the Year by both D1Baseball.com and Baseball America.

Abel won four games in Omaha, including the 5-0 clincher in the CWS finale against Arkansas in which he threw a two-hit complete-game shutout.