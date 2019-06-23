On Sunday, one of the most sought-after visitors, Alex Lemon , was the first to make his pledge to Oregon State.

The Beavers have heated up in a huge way on the recruiting trail, landing the commitments of TE Tommy Spencer and LB Shane Kady before the official visits even began.

With a massive recruiting weekend ahead of them, Oregon State fans, coaches, players, and more knew that there would be some big time players on campus ready to see what Corvallis has to offer.

With a lot of prayers and talks with my family and loved ones i would like to announce that i am 100% committed to The Oregon State University ☣️🤫 @Coach_Smith @BeaverFootball #BTD20 #AGTG pic.twitter.com/HeRQmiSZVy

Lemon will be transferring to Oregon State from Mesa Community College, where he has built up an impressive list of offers from the likes of Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and more.

Going into the weekend, Lemon had a list of things that he was looking for. He found many of them at Oregon State, and says his choice was more about academics than anything else.

"My biggest thing was academics," Lemon told BeaversEdge. "Coming in and seeing the academic support system that they had in place for student athletes sold me the most. It was great to be around a group of men that had the same goals and aspirations as me, and it opened my eye a little bit."

Lemon was frequently in touch with defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar and defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa prior to his visit, and was able to get closer with many others over the weekend.

"I was able to build a better relationship with coach Smith, coach Cookus, and obviously some of the players as well."

Oregon State is getting a player who will help the program succeed both on the football field and in the classroom, and is ready to put it all on the line for the Beavers.

"Oregon State is getting someone will take first take care of them in the classroom," said Lemon. "Second, they have someone that is going to come in and dominate snap in and snap out. I will go full effort, full speed, and full strength 100% of the time to get the win for OSU."