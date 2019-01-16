Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

The Oregon State Beavers have added a commitment they've been hoping for, as Fullerton C.C. (Calif.) defensive end James Rawls announced his intentions to play for OSU on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder becomes OSU's 6th defensive linemen commitment in the 2019 class. The previous five signed with the Beavers in December, and Rawls will ink with Oregon State on February 6.

Rawls will be a sophomore with redshirt year available when he gets to Oregon State this summer. He is scheduled to officially visit OSU next weekend.

"First, I praise God for blessing me to manifest my athletic and academic goals," Rawls said in his announcement tweet. "I'm grateful for my parents, grandparents, and family who always support me. Huge thank you to my coaches and teammates for inspiring me to be great.

"Being a living example of how hard work, prayer, and focus pays off, I'm now able to take the next step in my life journey! I will forward my hunger for success to Beaver Nation - I will commit to Oregon State University."

Rawls has deep Oregon State ties. His uncle is Lee Davis, who was Oregon State's starting left tackle in 2001 when Jonathan Smith was the Beavers' quarterback. Davis joined the team in 2000 and saw time in the Fiesta Bowl that season.

"My uncle played there until '02. He was actually (Coach Smith's) tackle at the time and went to the bowl games," Rawls previously said to BeaversEdge.com. "God is just giving me signs... I have a family member who represented Oregon State in the best way and I should be the next one."

This past season for the Fullerton Hornets, Rawls recorded 32 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one pass break up.