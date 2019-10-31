JUCO DB Khyree Jackson has an Oregon State visit scheduled
The recruiting process is speeding towards the finish for most Junior College prospects, but Fort Scott C.C. cornerback Khyree Jackson remains calm, cool and collected while he evaluates opportunit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news