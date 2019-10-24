JUCO DB Je'Quari Godfrey adds Oregon State offer, official visit likely
Oregon State is taking a hard look at junior college defensive backs in the class of 2020. After hosting three JUCO cornerbacks Rejzohn Wright, Alton Julian and new commit Ronald Hardge III last we...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news