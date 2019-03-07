Joseph Wilson breaks down new offers, upcoming visits
CYPRESS, Texas -- Joseph Wilson, more affectionately known as “JoJo” amongst his teammates and coaches, is finally drawing attention from Power 5 schools.Arizona, Kansas, Kansas State and Oregon St...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news