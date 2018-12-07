BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jordan Campbell has asked for his release from the Oregon State men’s basketball program, Wayne Tinkle announced Friday.

“I am asking for my release due to family issues,” Campbell said. “My family is going through tough times, and I feel that I need to be there to support them. Oregon State has been nothing but good to me. Coach Tinkle, the coaches and my teammates have been very supportive. This is about getting closer to my family.”

“We’re really sorry to see Jordan go,” Tinkle said. “He was making terrific strides, and we had big plans for him. But the issues he’s dealing with at home take top priority at this point. He feels like he needs to go home and we can’t fault him. We wish him and his family nothing but the best moving forward.”

The freshman guard played in six games for the Beavers this fall and averaged 3.5 minutes per game. Last Saturday in a dominating win, Campbell scored nine points (career high) and a teal.

