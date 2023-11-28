PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

New Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith had his introductory press conference on Tuesday and had some comments on his departure from Oregon State:

In his opening comments, speaking on the decision to leave OSU:

"Definetly want to thank Oregon State University, all that place has done for me and my family," Smith said. "Leaving there was obviously a very important and difficult decision, but I go back to the fit of this place and I cannot be more excited about moving forward. That place will always be special to me."

Speaking about his family

"I've got to thank this crew right in front of me," an emotional Smith said. "These decisions are not easy. I want to chase championships at the highest level, but at the same time create an atmosphere for my family to be special. That's where I go back to this fit. I want to thank Candice, Robert, Bella, and Charles for believing in this ride that we're undertaking."

What made MSU attractive

"A lot of what I value, which wherever I'm at, I'm going to value these things. The family piece, the community network, a passionate fanbase, the opportunity to win, the resources available to win, the community that is invested to win, I think all of that was here."

How much did the Pac-12 realignment play a role in his decision

"Not a major factor... The instability, conference realignment, all that stuff, there was something brewing in me the idea of going somewhere if the fit was right. And just being really selective on that. Other opportunities here or there, I wasn't interested, but the more I engaged in conversations with Michigan State I got more and more excited about it. You know me, I'm a West Coast guy and the Pac-12, conference of champions, I think it is kind of sad in general for that thing to blow up with the history of that place."

BeaversEdge is hearing reports that Smith's contract will be seven years, at 7.25 million per... an increase from the nearly 5 million he was making at OSU...