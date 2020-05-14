PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith joined Pac-12 Networks Analyst Yogi Roth and fellow coaches Herm Edwards and Chip Kelly for a conference webinar to break down the latest going on in college football. BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter was on the call and has Smith's most notable quotes in addition to the full video with the head coaching trio. RELATED: Commitment Analysis: 2021 QB Sam Vidlak | Beavers flip 2021 QB Sam Vidlak

Jonathan Smith on Gov. Brown's reaction to football returning

"This game means a lot to me & to Oregonians. There's no question it's disappointed this is how the season is starting. This is something I'm passionate about, and I know I'm not laughing about it," Smith said. "We have some great people in this conference and at Oregon State that will be making those decisions in coordination with health officials."

Smith on staying motivated and keeping his team motivated

"We're missing the game so much that it's a huge motivation to be ready to go when they give the all-clear. I'm motivated by the fact that we didn't get spring ball and that's we've pretty much watched and broken down all the film from then. If you ain't motivated to get out there and give it your all given the competition we have in the conference, you're in the wrong business."

Smith on what he's telling his players