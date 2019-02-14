BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State announced a handful of new recruits on National Signing Day, and four of them are joining the team as scholarship players.

OSU will add Jacob Ferenczi to the team in January of 2020 as he is taking a gray shirt. Smith did not mention Ferenczi though during his NSD press conference.

The Beavers could potentially add another scholarship player before the start of the 2019 season.

"We always have a little bit of wiggle room, but that will probably be it. A (graduate transfer) could be a possibility," said Smith.

OSU head coach Jonathan Smith discussed Akili Arnold, James Rawls, and Thomas Sio last Wednesday.