Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith announced his team's captains for the 2019 season on Wednesday.

Senior quarterback Jake Luton, who enters 2019 with 12 career games played at Oregon State, including nine starts, is in his sixth-year of eligibility. This fall will be his first season playing in back-to-back offensive systems.

Senior offensive lineman Gus Lavaka was also named a captain by Smith. Lavaka has appeared in 34 games entering the 2019 season, with 31 starts. He's been a key contributor for the Beavers' offensive line since the 2016 season as a true freshman, coming off a two-year LDS Mission Trip.

Senior offensive lineman Blake Brandel has been a key part of Oregon State's offensive line for the past few seasons, and it's no surprise to see him be named a captain for OSU. Brandel has started the last 36 games for the Beavs, currently the longest on the team.

Lastly, senior linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray got the nod from Smith as an Oregon State captain. He's recorded 78 tackles in his Beaver career and was named to the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy preseason watch list.

