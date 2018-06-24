BeaversEdge.com

Eugene (Ore.) Sheldon dual-threat quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. has taken four official visits, all in the month of June -- something that has been unheard of until the NCAA passed a rule that allowed recruits to take April-June official visits.

He's officially visited Penn State, N.C. State, Miami, and most recently, Florida State.

"All of the schools I've taken an official to are all great," the four-star recruit said in an interview with Warchant.com following his FSU visit. "I like them a lot. It's definitely going to be one of the schools I've taken an official visit to will be the one I choose."

This is the last weekend that recruits are allowed to take official visits until the fall. Johnson Jr. seems to be looking to take one more official visit before he decides on a school.

Will his fifth and final official visit be to Oregon State? It's possible.

"I still have one more official. I don't know where that's going to be yet. Oregon State has really been pushing," Johnson Jr. said. "I'm really interested in Oregon State right now also -- back home. That's kind of another school I'm looking at."

Johnson Jr. took an unofficial visit to Oregon State last week and added an offer from the Beavers.

