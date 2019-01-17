BeaversEdge.com

Every offseason, Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell goes through his top 15 true freshman in the country from the previous season. Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson cracked the list at No. 6, ranking just behind a couple of standouts from the national championship game.

The skinny: Jefferson took official visits to San Jose State and Utah State, before a late January visit to Corvallis ended with a commitment to the Beavers. While Oregon State struggled on the field in 2018, Jefferson gave the coaching staff and fans something to get excited about. Rushing for 1,380 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus adding 147 receiving yards, Jefferson gives the Beavers an offensive weapon that every team will need to plan against.

Farrell’s take: Jefferson was a low three-star coming out of high school with good size but some question marks about his high-end speed. He was heavily recruited for the most part and had some impressive offers but saw immediate playing time available at Oregon State and he’s taken advantage of it. He’s probably the best freshman in the country no one has heard about.

Full story here