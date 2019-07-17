



CORVALLIS – Standout sophomore running back Jermar Jefferson has been included in the initial Doak Walker Award Watch List, presented to the nation’s top running back.

Jefferson, who was added to the Doak Walker Award candidate list last year during the course of the season, earned Freshman All-America honors in 2018. The Harbor City, Calif., native rushed for an NCAA freshmen leading 1,380 yards, which also marked the sixth-most overall in a single season in OSU history.

The sociology major amassed 254 yards, the second-highest total in Beaver football history for a game, at Arizona State. Additionally, he posted the fourth-best mark in school history with a 238-yard outing vs. Southern Utah. He also became the first player in OSU history to score four touchdowns in two games in a single season.

Jefferson, the 2018 Pac-12 Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year, is one of 14 sophomores on the 71-player initial Watch List.

The 30th annual Doak Walker Award will be presented Dec. 12 at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

Oregon State opens the 2019 season Friday, August. 30 vs. Oklahoma State in a nationally televised game by FS1.

