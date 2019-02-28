Jefferson, Pierce lead a dynamic Oregon State backfield
Oregon State’s offense ranked seventh in the Pac-12 last season and showed flashes of brilliance. As a true freshman, Jermar Jefferson quickly became a fan favorite and made waves around the Pac-12, but don't forget, Artavis Pierce also dominated when healthy.
Pierce, a senior, and Jefferson, a sophomore, will look to head the OSU rushing attack, a unit that also ranked seventh in the Pac-12 with 1,867 yards on the ground.
For Jefferson, a full offseason under his belt and another year around the program will help him build on his impressive freshman campaign. Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren noticed Jefferson’s quick adjustment was not normal for an incoming freshman.
“Jermar is one of the few exceptions of a guy who can just come into fall camp (and adjust quickly),” Lindgren said. “And even there it kind of took him a couple games to break in, and take over that starting role.”
Going into the 2019 season, with both Pierce and Jefferson fully healthy, the offense could implement various packages to take advantage of the dynamic duo.
Pierce said he thought the Beavers would run “a lot of two-back sets,” but that he’ll “know for sure in the spring.”
Lindgren entertained the idea of always having a fresh set of legs available.
“The nice thing is you’re able to keep those guys fresh, as opposed to just grinding one,” Lindgren said. “You can keep both guys fresh, and they both have a little bit different running style, to where you’re keeping defenses off balance and they’re always having to tackle a fresh back.”
The ground-and-pound style of Jefferson compliments the speed of Pierce (as displayed in the Ohio St. game).
“The hard part is there’s only one football, but those are good problems to have,” Lindgren said. “We’ll make sure to take advantage of the playmakers for sure.”