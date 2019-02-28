Oregon State’s offense ranked seventh in the Pac-12 last season and showed flashes of brilliance. As a true freshman, Jermar Jefferson quickly became a fan favorite and made waves around the Pac-12, but don't forget, Artavis Pierce also dominated when healthy.

Pierce, a senior, and Jefferson, a sophomore, will look to head the OSU rushing attack, a unit that also ranked seventh in the Pac-12 with 1,867 yards on the ground.

For Jefferson, a full offseason under his belt and another year around the program will help him build on his impressive freshman campaign. Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren noticed Jefferson’s quick adjustment was not normal for an incoming freshman.

“Jermar is one of the few exceptions of a guy who can just come into fall camp (and adjust quickly),” Lindgren said. “And even there it kind of took him a couple games to break in, and take over that starting role.”

Going into the 2019 season, with both Pierce and Jefferson fully healthy, the offense could implement various packages to take advantage of the dynamic duo.

