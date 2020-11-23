BeaversEdge - Jefferson, Irish Earn Pac-12 Weekly Honors

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson has been named the Pac-12 Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week and Jesiah Irish has been named the Special Teams Player of the Week, it was announced on Monday.

Jefferson has earned his first Pac-12 weekly honor after rushing for 196 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in the Beavers’ 31-27 win over California Saturday. He ran for a 75-yard score on the game’s first play from scrimmage, marking his longest career carry. He also rushed for a 65-yard carry late in the fourth quarter, good for his second-longest.

Jefferson leads the Pac-12 with 449 yards this season and is the first Beaver back to tally 100-yard efforts in the first three games of a season since Steven Jackson in 2003. Jefferson, a Harbor City, Calif., native, is seventh in the Oregon State record books with 2,514 career rushing yards and is within 160 yards of moving into fifth.

Irish, meanwhile, also earned his first Pac-12 honor. The redshirt sophomore and Snoqualmie, Wash., native blocked a California punt deep in the Golden Bears’ territory late in the fourth quarter. The Beavers were able to take over at the Cal 14, setting up Tristan Gebbia’s game-winning 1-yard TD rush.

The punt block was the first of Irish’s career.

It is the second consecutive season an Oregon State player has been named the Pac-12’s Special Teams Player of the Week after playing Cal. Punter Daniel Rodriguez earned the honor in 2019.

Oregon State stays home for its second consecutive game at Reser Stadium when the Beavers host Oregon Friday at 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN.

OSU Athletics