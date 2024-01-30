PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State football head coach Trent Bray has named Jamie Christian as the Beavers’ special teams coordinator, he announced on Tuesday.

Christian comes to Corvallis after serving the same capacity at New Mexico since the 2020 season.

“Jamie has a great history of coaching at the collegiate level and will be an asset to our special teams at Oregon State,” Bray said. “As a bonus, he knows what it means to be a Beaver and has been a part of success here.”

Christian also assisted with the offense during his tenure at New Mexico, and he coached the team’s running backs in 2022. New Mexico improved on its special teams since his arrival, jumping in the Mountain West Conference rankings in yards per punt and yards per kickoff return allowed. In 2021, New Mexico finished 17th nationally in punt returns and 21st in kick returns.

Christian has also served as a special teams coordinator at Fresno State (2017-19), where he also coached running backs, in addition to Houston (2012-14) and Arizona State (2007-11). He also worked with the tight ends and slot receivers at Houston and the tight ends and running backs with the Sun Devils. At Fresno State, his first two Bulldog rush units totaled 2,000 yards in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2008-09.

Christian coached running backs at UNLV in 2015 and 2016, as well at Idaho in 2006 and Sacramento State in 2005. He served in defensive quality control with the San Francisco 49ers from 2003-04 and coached cornerbacks at Northern Arizona in 2002.

The Milpitas, Calif., native opened his coaching career by serving as a defensive graduate assistant at Oregon State in 2000 and 2001.

Christian was a fullback at Fresno State from 1991-93 before closing his collegiate career at Central Washington as a running back. He led the Wildcats to the 1995 NAIA National Championship.

His appointment is contingent on the completion of all University hiring processes.

OSU Athletics