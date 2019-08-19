CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton is a candidate for the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, as announced on Monday. The honor is given annually to the nation’s top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback.

Luton, who will be in his third season with the Beavers, is one of 49 quarterbacks on the initial watch list for the honor.

Luton, from Marysville, Wash., has played in 12 games for the Beavers, throwing for 14 touchdowns and 2,513 yards. He has completed 223-of-359 (62.1 percent) passes attempted during his OSU career. He has thrown for 300 or more yards three times for the Beavers, most notably a 310-yard effort last season at Colorado to lead Oregon State to a come-from-behind overtime victory over the Buffaloes.

A transfer from Ventura Community College prior to the 2017 season, he has already graduated with a degree in innovation management. In one season at Ventura, in 2016, Luton threw for 3,551 yards and 40 touchdowns. He played at Idaho during the 2015 season, where he was 51-of-80 (63.8) for 403 yards and one touchdown over eight games.

First Game In Less Than Two Weeks

Oregon State opens the 2019 season Friday, August. 30 vs. Oklahoma State in a nationally televised game by FS1.

OSU Athletics