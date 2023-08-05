PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State redshirt senior Jake Levengood became the seventh Beaver to land on a watch list when he was one 40 centers selected by the Rimington Trophy on Friday.

Levengood, who hails from Vacaville, Calif., is one of six selections from the Pac-12 Conference, and it’s the second straight year he is on the initial watch. The Rimington is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate center.

Levengood was an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection last year, and a third-teamer by Pro Football Focus. He started all 13 games for OSU last season, and enters 2023 having played in 40 career games, making 28.

It’s the second preseason honor of the year for Levengood, who was chosen as a second-team All-Pac-12 honoree by the conference’s media.

A look at Oregon State players on watch lists:

Akili Arnold – Wuerrfel Trophy

Anthony Gould – Hornung Award

Joshua Gray – Outland Trophy

Taliese Fuaga – Outland Trophy

Jake Levengood – Rimington Trophy

Damien Martinez – Maxwell Award

Kitan Oladapo – Nagurski Trophy

The Beavers open the 2023 season Sept. 3 when visiting San Jose State. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and it will air on CBS.