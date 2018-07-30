Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-30 14:21:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Jackson recaps Oregon State visit; decision coming soon

Fhlpnhhabkbuvxfgculb
Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com

Oakley (Calif.) Freedom all-purpose back Giles Jackson has seen his recruitment blow up over the summer. He had a couple of scholarship offers but busted on the scene with offers from Oregon, Orego...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}