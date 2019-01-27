BeaversEdge.com

Jack Harlow knows a thing or two about the Beavers.

His older brother, Sean Harlow, played tackle for Oregon State from 2013-2016 and is now a guard for the Atlanta Falcons.

Sean doesn't push his younger brother to play for the same school that he did though.

"He just told me to take my visits and go where your heart tells you to go," Jack Harlow said.

Oregon State is definitely in the picture for the San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic offensive lineman though. The Beavers are recrutiing Jack Harlow as a preferred walk-on prospect.

He officially visited Oregon State over the weekend.

"The visit was great," Harlow said. "They’re doing something special here at Oregon State. They treat everyone the same no matter what. The highlight of the trip was getting to learn more about the educational aspects of the University as well as the football program and what their vision is for the future."

An official visit gives a prospect a great opportunity to sit down with a coaching staff to get to know them better and talk about everything the student-athlete experience has to offer. Harlow definitely enjoyed his chats with offensive line coach Jim Michalczik and Co.

"The coaching staff is awesome," Harlow said. "They are all good people with good intentions who are going to tell you how it is. I was able to sit down with Coach Michalczik and ask him all the questions I had so I could get a real feel for how they operate. He’s a great coach and even better person.

"Their message was that they want great young men, not just great football players. They want guys who are trying to help the program grow and aren’t here just for themselves. I agree with that 100 percent because no team is going to be successful with selfish guys."

Harlow, who stands at 6-foot-2, 280-pounds, is being recruited by several different schools as a preferred walk-on. This upcoming weekend, he will visit Colorado State, and we will see where his recruitment goes from there.