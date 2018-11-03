It's Game Day: USC vs Oregon State
It's game day in Corvallis. The Oregon State Beavers look to shock the Pac-12 with back-to-back wins against Colorado and USC, respectively. OSU and USC face off in a Pac-12 After Dark Showdown. BeaversEdge.com has you covered.
Who: USC vs Oregon State
When: 7:00 PM PT
Where: Corvallis, Oregon | Reser Stadium
How to watch: FS1 (stream link)
How to listen: Click here
---
