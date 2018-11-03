Ticker
It's Game Day: USC vs Oregon State

It's game day in Corvallis. The Oregon State Beavers look to shock the Pac-12 with back-to-back wins against Colorado and USC, respectively. OSU and USC face off in a Pac-12 After Dark Showdown. BeaversEdge.com has you covered.

Who: USC vs Oregon State

When: 7:00 PM PT

Where: Corvallis, Oregon | Reser Stadium

How to watch: FS1 (stream link)

How to listen: Click here

